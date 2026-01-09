Rather Than Project Your Philosophy Onto Nature - Let Nature Be Your Teacher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How life becomes harder to enjoy when you have learned a philosphy that is not in harmony with natural laws and try to project it onto life. You may become head strong and try to make life conform to your philosophy. In the end this is living in the school of hard knockes, where you are guaranteed to suffer and possibly die due to the hardships created in your relationships and your body. Would you rather experience harmony and happiness or disharmony and unhappiness?