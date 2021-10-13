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Collectible Weapons: How to Protect Your Wealth – and Your Family – With Valuable Guns
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60 views • October 13, 2021
On today’s episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam and Dave discuss collectible and antique firearms and how they can be used as an investment. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/collectible-weapons-protect-wealth-and-family-valuable-guns-antique-firearms
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It’s an unusual means of investment, but one that we think will appeal to our listeners on a deep level: collectible weapons.
There are a number of advantages to investing in collectible weapons that will appeal both to those who love weapons and those who keep an eye on their money. Indeed, this is a popular investment category for people who like something a little more durable than stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency. They can also provide protection during uncertain times.
Antique weapons in particular can be an attractive means of investing – after all, like land, they’re not making any more. Like any antique investment, it helps to have an eye for the material at hand. You’ll have to be able to appraise both the current condition of the weapon and have some idea of how its value might appreciate in the future.
You can read the full article “Collectible Weapons: How to Protect Your Wealth – and Your Family – With Valuable Guns” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Collectible Weapons: How to Protect Your Wealth – and Your Family – With Valuable Guns: https://ammo.com/articles/collectible-weapons-protect-wealth-and-family-valuable-guns-antique-firearms
- Matthew Larosiere: Director of Legal Policy at the Firearms Policy Coalition: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/matthew-larosiere-director-of-legal-policy-at-the-firearms-policy-coalition
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It’s an unusual means of investment, but one that we think will appeal to our listeners on a deep level: collectible weapons.
There are a number of advantages to investing in collectible weapons that will appeal both to those who love weapons and those who keep an eye on their money. Indeed, this is a popular investment category for people who like something a little more durable than stocks, bonds and cryptocurrency. They can also provide protection during uncertain times.
Antique weapons in particular can be an attractive means of investing – after all, like land, they’re not making any more. Like any antique investment, it helps to have an eye for the material at hand. You’ll have to be able to appraise both the current condition of the weapon and have some idea of how its value might appreciate in the future.
You can read the full article “Collectible Weapons: How to Protect Your Wealth – and Your Family – With Valuable Guns” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Collectible Weapons: How to Protect Your Wealth – and Your Family – With Valuable Guns: https://ammo.com/articles/collectible-weapons-protect-wealth-and-family-valuable-guns-antique-firearms
- Matthew Larosiere: Director of Legal Policy at the Firearms Policy Coalition: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/matthew-larosiere-director-of-legal-policy-at-the-firearms-policy-coalition
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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