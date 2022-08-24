Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 8/22/22 - Reviewing COVID Jab Deaths

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The globalist disinformation machine is having to work overtime to hide deaths from the jab -- as seen by their euphemistic SADS label, which sounds a lot like the comparatively mild Seasonal Affective Disorder acronym, but stands for "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome", ridiculously blaming everything under (and including) the sun for what we've been witnessing. We discuss deaths in NH, the crumbling mandate narrative along with jab and mask mandate updates (for schools and children in particular, including in Keene area schools and universities), the nature of the social control system that keeps mandate practices in place, the upcoming gubernatorial election in NH, the need for a ranked choice voting system, and more.