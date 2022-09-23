US Congressman Lee Zeldin: Putin’s Nuclear Threats Should Be Taken Seriously

https://gnews.org/post/p1oipb079
09/21/2022 US Congressman Lee Zeldin said in his interview with Fox News that Putin’s nuclear threats should be taken seriously. He would treat this seriously, before anything else
