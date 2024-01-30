Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GAZA - People are Struggling to Survive with Minimal Resources Due to the Absence of Life’s Essentials.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
39 views
Published a day ago

With over one hundred days having passed since the conflict in Gaza began, the plight of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is worsening daily. People are struggling to survive with minimal resources due to the absence of life’s essentials. Meanwhile Israeli settlers block the humanitarian aid at the border with Egypt.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket