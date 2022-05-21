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Exercize covered Monkeypox outbreak like Event 201 covered COVID-19 outbreak!
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52 views • May 21, 2022
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
Check if the people that where diagnosed with Monkeypox where vaccinated!
Test if the chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS-COV-2 Spike glycoprotein in the AstraZeneca "vaccines" could be contaminated with or cause Monkeypox in humans and if the mRNA vaccines could be contaminated or cause the Monkeypox.
An Adenovirus does look different from a Monkeypox virus under a microscope.
Test the various vaccines for the presence of Gene Drive mass extinction technology, self spreading mRNA and virus contamination.
If they have not tested for all these things they cannot know with certainty that the viral vector adenovirus is not the cause for the Monkeypox outbreak nor if contamination of the vaccine could be the cause.
All links for the video (.rtf article with clickable links)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DA1uXfajOyGkRcMb8gccvEwBr348U_Mq/view?usp=sharing
Picture gallery worth checking out:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152X5PflZDvDK2R8HOSSDOjTpX-fF2wkq?usp=sharing
FTNhG36WAAENsk4 (511×680)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FTNhG36WAAENsk4?format=jpg&;name=small
Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=Recombinant%2C%20replication-deficient%20chimpanzee%20adenovirus%20vector&;src=typed_query&f=top
Information for UK recipients on COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (Regulation 174) - GOV.UK
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-uk-recipients-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca
Karla on Twitter: "#pokdown #apenpokken #AstraZeneca Bill Gates https://t.co/gEwZpzO4km" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/Karla_Delfoix/status/1527754085344190471
1stFartOfTheDay on Twitter: "@TheFreds This paper was made in 2021 showing a scenario for Monkeypox Look at the planned dates This is planned just like covid was in my opinion - continued >> https://t.co/X4LX0GUHaJ https://t.co/dHlcrBn42i" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/1stFartOfTheDay/status/1527684572070256640
Critical Sway on Twitter: "In a few days, officials from your country are meeting to discuss a "Pandemic Treaty". A draft proposal sits before the WHO in Geneva. 56 pages of acronyms, obscure references & nonsense. I spent 12 hours translating it into English, so you can understand it in 12 minutes. https://t.co/mtOWxgD0Cu" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/CriticalSway/status/1526464386386345984
Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) / Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheFreds
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
How dangerous is monkeypox? Where the UK cases are, how the virus is transmitted and if you should be worried
https://inews.co.uk/news/health/monkeypox-how-dangerous-where-uk-cases-how-virus-transmitted-explained-1638762
The monkeypox pandemic was already announced in 2021 - Vikendi
https://www.vikendi.net/2022/05/20/the-monkeypox-pandemic-was-already-announced-in-2021/
Screenshot-2022-05-20-at-14.00.10.png (1312×1528)
https://report24.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Screenshot-2022-05-20-at-14.00.10.png
"Hoge Raad" - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Hoge%20Raad%22&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Koopmans - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=Koopmans&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
March 2021 Tabletop Exercise Simulated ‘Deadly, Global Pandemic Involving An Unusual Strain Of Monkeypox Virus,’ Concluded With 270 Million Fatalities | The Nuclear Threat Initiative shared a paper called “Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats” in November 2021. Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter The results from the 2021 tabletop exercise were conducted in collaboration with the Munich Security Conference. The website states, “The Nuclear Threat Initiative is a nonprofit, nonpartisan | The Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
https://ussanews.com/2022/05/20/march-2021-tabletop-exercise-simulated-deadly-global-pandemic-involving-an-unusual-strain-of-monkeypox-virus-concluded-with-270-million-fatalities/
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions | A group called the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference in March 2021 to engage in an exercise simulating how the world would react to an outbreak of monkeypox.Watch Alex Jones explain how Bill Gates (Not a Scientist) predicted the next pandemic in the following show segment. The World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda | The Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
https://ussanews.com/2022/05/20/
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
Check if the people that where diagnosed with Monkeypox where vaccinated!
Test if the chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS-COV-2 Spike glycoprotein in the AstraZeneca "vaccines" could be contaminated with or cause Monkeypox in humans and if the mRNA vaccines could be contaminated or cause the Monkeypox.
An Adenovirus does look different from a Monkeypox virus under a microscope.
Test the various vaccines for the presence of Gene Drive mass extinction technology, self spreading mRNA and virus contamination.
If they have not tested for all these things they cannot know with certainty that the viral vector adenovirus is not the cause for the Monkeypox outbreak nor if contamination of the vaccine could be the cause.
All links for the video (.rtf article with clickable links)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DA1uXfajOyGkRcMb8gccvEwBr348U_Mq/view?usp=sharing
Picture gallery worth checking out:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152X5PflZDvDK2R8HOSSDOjTpX-fF2wkq?usp=sharing
FTNhG36WAAENsk4 (511×680)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FTNhG36WAAENsk4?format=jpg&;name=small
Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=Recombinant%2C%20replication-deficient%20chimpanzee%20adenovirus%20vector&;src=typed_query&f=top
Information for UK recipients on COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (Regulation 174) - GOV.UK
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-uk-recipients-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca
Karla on Twitter: "#pokdown #apenpokken #AstraZeneca Bill Gates https://t.co/gEwZpzO4km" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/Karla_Delfoix/status/1527754085344190471
1stFartOfTheDay on Twitter: "@TheFreds This paper was made in 2021 showing a scenario for Monkeypox Look at the planned dates This is planned just like covid was in my opinion - continued >> https://t.co/X4LX0GUHaJ https://t.co/dHlcrBn42i" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/1stFartOfTheDay/status/1527684572070256640
Critical Sway on Twitter: "In a few days, officials from your country are meeting to discuss a "Pandemic Treaty". A draft proposal sits before the WHO in Geneva. 56 pages of acronyms, obscure references & nonsense. I spent 12 hours translating it into English, so you can understand it in 12 minutes. https://t.co/mtOWxgD0Cu" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/CriticalSway/status/1526464386386345984
Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) / Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheFreds
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
How dangerous is monkeypox? Where the UK cases are, how the virus is transmitted and if you should be worried
https://inews.co.uk/news/health/monkeypox-how-dangerous-where-uk-cases-how-virus-transmitted-explained-1638762
The monkeypox pandemic was already announced in 2021 - Vikendi
https://www.vikendi.net/2022/05/20/the-monkeypox-pandemic-was-already-announced-in-2021/
Screenshot-2022-05-20-at-14.00.10.png (1312×1528)
https://report24.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Screenshot-2022-05-20-at-14.00.10.png
"Hoge Raad" - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Hoge%20Raad%22&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Koopmans - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=Koopmans&;src=trend_click&vertical=trends
March 2021 Tabletop Exercise Simulated ‘Deadly, Global Pandemic Involving An Unusual Strain Of Monkeypox Virus,’ Concluded With 270 Million Fatalities | The Nuclear Threat Initiative shared a paper called “Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats” in November 2021. Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter The results from the 2021 tabletop exercise were conducted in collaboration with the Munich Security Conference. The website states, “The Nuclear Threat Initiative is a nonprofit, nonpartisan | The Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
https://ussanews.com/2022/05/20/march-2021-tabletop-exercise-simulated-deadly-global-pandemic-involving-an-unusual-strain-of-monkeypox-virus-concluded-with-270-million-fatalities/
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions | A group called the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference in March 2021 to engage in an exercise simulating how the world would react to an outbreak of monkeypox.Watch Alex Jones explain how Bill Gates (Not a Scientist) predicted the next pandemic in the following show segment. The World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda | The Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
https://ussanews.com/2022/05/20/
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