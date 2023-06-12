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Recent footage from the UK: Transport truck driver suffers sudden medical emergency behind the wheel. #Vaxxident 💉(2023)
Most truckers were mandated to take the poison or they couldn’t cross borders. Covid vaccine mandates are basically a slow death-sentence.
Source @Covid BC