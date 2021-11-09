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"The Heart Attack" - Vision of Future Air & Sea Invasion of The U.S.A.
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379 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A deadly, silent attack from the sea on a sleeping America. A well planned invasion, so quick that both East and West Coasts are caught in a vice before any weapons systems or news media can sound the alarm. The result: heart attack. Shock and fear as the nation falls to people who don't speak the language and can't be bribed or moved. Huge ships bring the "first wave", followed by hundreds of troopers from the sky in parachutes. Hidden enemies within, and treasonous sons of America who sell secrets and sensitive information for profit. Judgement is sent from the Lord, therefore we who know Him must continue to intercede in prayer and repentance. Noah heard God's warnings and listened- he moved with "Godly fear" (which means respect for what God told him); that's how he saved himself and his family. Will we do the same? It is time to think deeply and come to Jesus.
Find out more about Christianity here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read the full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A deadly, silent attack from the sea on a sleeping America. A well planned invasion, so quick that both East and West Coasts are caught in a vice before any weapons systems or news media can sound the alarm. The result: heart attack. Shock and fear as the nation falls to people who don't speak the language and can't be bribed or moved. Huge ships bring the "first wave", followed by hundreds of troopers from the sky in parachutes. Hidden enemies within, and treasonous sons of America who sell secrets and sensitive information for profit. Judgement is sent from the Lord, therefore we who know Him must continue to intercede in prayer and repentance. Noah heard God's warnings and listened- he moved with "Godly fear" (which means respect for what God told him); that's how he saved himself and his family. Will we do the same? It is time to think deeply and come to Jesus.
Find out more about Christianity here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read the full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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