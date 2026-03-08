The Shocking Story of One Refugee's Death and The Betrayal of The American Dream

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Buffalo, New York: 56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar who was nearly blind, spoke little English, and had fled persecution, was released from custody on February 19, 2026.





Federal Border Patrol agents determined he couldn't be deported and dropped him off alone at a Tim Hortons doughnut shop—miles from his home—on a freezing winter night, without notifying his family or lawyer.





Surveillance video captured him walking away into the cold, wearing minimal clothing. Five days later, on February 24, his body was discovered on a downtown street, sparking a police investigation and outrage from city officials, the mayor, and advocates who called it abandonment and a preventable death.What really happened in those missing days? This story raises serious questions about how vulnerable refugees and disabled individuals are treated upon release from immigration custody.





Watch to learn the full timeline, the community's response, and the calls for accountability and justice.





This case highlights failures in the system that demand answers.





