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Pastor Matt Shea on Rescuing 62 Orphan Children from Ukraine
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36 views • March 24, 2022
Senior Pastor at On Fire Ministries & Kingdom Christian Academy Matt Shea, who previously served as a state representative in the Washington State Legislature, tells The New American how he and members from his church went to Ukraine to save 62 children from an orphanage located in the city of Mariupol. Shea also describes what he sees Putin’s goals as being in Ukraine.
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