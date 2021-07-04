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Trump Thunder: July 4, 2021: Potter County, PA: 100 mile ride
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50 views • July 29, 2021
Trump Thunder, July 4, 2021 Potter County PA. Trump supporters ride 100 miles through the hill country towns of western Pennsylvania: cycles, trikes, trucks and cars, showing their support for their president, the only one they acknowledge as legitimate, having won two elections.
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