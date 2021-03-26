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Most People Don't Understand DEW
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44 views • March 26, 2021
Direct Energy Weapons have been used from WW! & WW2, Nam, many countries, and the US- And even though people see these things in the movies, most can't believe these things exist even while they are being used on the ignorant- Share the videos please-- Cover photo is a Holographic Cloaked Plasma Strike on People in TN. 2012
Thanks, WesTruther
Thanks, WesTruther
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