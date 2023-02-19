Create New Account
FAUCI ADMITS COVID VAX INEFFECTIVE?
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 17, 2023


Following Gates’ lead, Fauci has now authored a paper admitting the failure of the Covid shots, casting doubt on vaccines for everything from SARS-CoV-2 to flu shots. Yet the CDC still added the Covid shot to the childhood and adult schedule.


POSTED: February 17, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xlvg-fauci-admits-covid-vax-ineffective.html

