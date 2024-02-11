Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden's Presidency in the Bible 2024
channel image
DarylLawsonLive
226 Subscribers
48 views
Published Yesterday

Joe Biden's Presidency in the Bible: 2024

‭‭Daniel‬ ‭2:42‬ ‭NET‬‬Reading the Bible LIVE: ‭‭Daniel‬ ‭2:42‬ ‭NET‬‬[42]  In that the toes of the feet were partly of iron and partly of clay, the latter stages of this kingdom will be partly strong and partly fragile.

Keywords
bibleprophecyusabidenjoe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket