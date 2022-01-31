Glenn Beck Predicts THIS Is How the Sock Puppet Biden Will Be Impeached

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2022 midterm elections Glenn Beck predicts. Glenn joins Stu Burguiere for an explanation of why Biden's impeachment "will definitely happen” if the pieces in America continue to fall into place. Glenn usually is off on his timing but this time he tells TheBlaze's Stu Does America, "You know me, how many times am I ultra clear on things? I'm telling you right now I am uber clear and can explain EVERYTHING." WATCH more Stu Does America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ccug...
#blazetv #studoesamerica #glennbeck
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