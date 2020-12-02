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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 13 - Interview with Leo at Critickill Thinker (Apr 15 2020)
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36 views • December 02, 2020
Christopher interviewed by Leo at Critickill Thinker April 15th 2020
This is an in depth interview with Leo and a good reference point to who i am and what i have been doing and speaking to for months now to assist my fellow man and woman to see thru the deceit and understand TRUTH. We cover a very broad spectrum while showing how the solution surrounding all this corruption and outright lies on this so called Pandemic... that isn't and has never occurred with the now impending financial destruction ahead.
It all comes back to the PUBLIC COURTHOUSE and it's time we restore it!
God Speed
This is an in depth interview with Leo and a good reference point to who i am and what i have been doing and speaking to for months now to assist my fellow man and woman to see thru the deceit and understand TRUTH. We cover a very broad spectrum while showing how the solution surrounding all this corruption and outright lies on this so called Pandemic... that isn't and has never occurred with the now impending financial destruction ahead.
It all comes back to the PUBLIC COURTHOUSE and it's time we restore it!
God Speed
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