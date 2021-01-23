O How I Love Jesus by Frederick Whitfield (piano solo) with Meg Rayborn Dawson

Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Because He first loved me



There is a name I love to hear

I love to sing its worth

It sounds like music in my ear

The sweetest name on earth



Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Because He first loved me



It tells me of a Saviour's love

Who died to set me free

It tells me of His precious blood

The sinner's perfect plea



Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Because He first loved me



To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him

To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him

To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him

Because He first loved me!



Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Oh, how I love Jesus

Because He first loved me

Because He first loved me