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O How I Love Jesus by Frederick Whitfield (piano solo) with Meg Rayborn Dawson
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20 views • January 23, 2021
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
There is a name I love to hear
I love to sing its worth
It sounds like music in my ear
The sweetest name on earth
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
It tells me of a Saviour's love
Who died to set me free
It tells me of His precious blood
The sinner's perfect plea
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
Because He first loved me!
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
Because He first loved me
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
There is a name I love to hear
I love to sing its worth
It sounds like music in my ear
The sweetest name on earth
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
It tells me of a Saviour's love
Who died to set me free
It tells me of His precious blood
The sinner's perfect plea
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
To me, He is so wonderful and I love Him
Because He first loved me!
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Oh, how I love Jesus
Because He first loved me
Because He first loved me
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