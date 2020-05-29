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International Weather Wars - 29 May 2020 - Cloud Seeding - Geo Engineering
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46 views • May 29, 2020
Featuring :
Ward County, USA
https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/ward-county-voters-share-their-concerns-about-countys-continued-participation-in-weather-modification/
https://www.kxnet.com/weather/weather-whys/the-science-behind-cloud-seeding/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/4-2-million-and-we-still-get-hail/
Indonesia
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/cloud-seeding-in-indonesia-aims-to-prevent-forest-fires
https://mothership.sg/2020/05/indonesia-haze-covid-19/
Irish Law
https://www.irishlegal.com/article/law-student-naomi-foale-leads-prize-winners-at-trinity-college-law-review
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
https://ohvec.org/false-solutions-climate-change-geoengineering/
New Musical Express - NME - Lana Del Rey
https://www.nme.com/news/music/lana-del-rey-announces-chemtrails-over-the-country-club-as-her-new-album-title-2676016
UAE, Dubai (and India, Australia,UK)
https://www.dubailad.com/brace-yourself-sandstorms-heading-towards-dubai-this-weekend/
https://www.thenational.ae/uae/environment/uae-runs-cloud-seeding-missions-as-more-wild-weather-closes-in-1.1024489
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-07/womans-body-found-latrobe-tasmania-major-flooding-wreaks-havoc/7483726?nw=0
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/karnataka-begins-cloud-seeding/article28712106.ece
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/for-second-year-in-a-row-kerala-floods-wreak-deadly-havoc-1.1565616937234
Resources for the Future - Harvard Webanair - June 4 2020
https://www.rff.org/events/rff-live/third-prong-solar-radiation-management-climate-intervention/
Laser Fog Dispersal - Molecular quantum wakes for clearing fog
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a32669350/cloud-tunnels-fog-clearing-weather-control/
https://www.osapublishing.org/oe/abstract.cfm?uri=oe-28-8-11463
Weather Modification Inc. - Job
http://weathermodification.com/
AWM News on FB
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=2219314138323507
Ward County, USA
https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/ward-county-voters-share-their-concerns-about-countys-continued-participation-in-weather-modification/
https://www.kxnet.com/weather/weather-whys/the-science-behind-cloud-seeding/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/4-2-million-and-we-still-get-hail/
Indonesia
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/cloud-seeding-in-indonesia-aims-to-prevent-forest-fires
https://mothership.sg/2020/05/indonesia-haze-covid-19/
Irish Law
https://www.irishlegal.com/article/law-student-naomi-foale-leads-prize-winners-at-trinity-college-law-review
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
https://ohvec.org/false-solutions-climate-change-geoengineering/
New Musical Express - NME - Lana Del Rey
https://www.nme.com/news/music/lana-del-rey-announces-chemtrails-over-the-country-club-as-her-new-album-title-2676016
UAE, Dubai (and India, Australia,UK)
https://www.dubailad.com/brace-yourself-sandstorms-heading-towards-dubai-this-weekend/
https://www.thenational.ae/uae/environment/uae-runs-cloud-seeding-missions-as-more-wild-weather-closes-in-1.1024489
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-07/womans-body-found-latrobe-tasmania-major-flooding-wreaks-havoc/7483726?nw=0
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/karnataka-begins-cloud-seeding/article28712106.ece
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/for-second-year-in-a-row-kerala-floods-wreak-deadly-havoc-1.1565616937234
Resources for the Future - Harvard Webanair - June 4 2020
https://www.rff.org/events/rff-live/third-prong-solar-radiation-management-climate-intervention/
Laser Fog Dispersal - Molecular quantum wakes for clearing fog
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a32669350/cloud-tunnels-fog-clearing-weather-control/
https://www.osapublishing.org/oe/abstract.cfm?uri=oe-28-8-11463
Weather Modification Inc. - Job
http://weathermodification.com/
AWM News on FB
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=2219314138323507
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