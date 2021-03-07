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Intimidation at Toronto Pearson Airport
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174 views • March 07, 2021
Front line worker being intimidated by officials at Toronto Pearson Airport. It's all about intimidating you to do what they want and they know they can do it because most people don't know their rights. These people serve us, don't let them turn that understanding around. Get all their names and badge #"s because when this is all over, the people will make sure they lose their jobs.
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