11-5-2023
1 Peter 1:10-13 God Has Worked It All Out
Intro: God is in control. He is in control of cancer. He is in control of when loved ones die. He is in control of the Middle East! He is in control of governments! He is in control in all the chaos. He just wants you to trust the process that the world is going to have to go through. I heard someone say this week….. We are going to a wedding the world is going to war! God has worked it all out for His glory and our good!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.