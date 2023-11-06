11-5-2023

1 Peter 1:10-13 God Has Worked It All Out

Intro: God is in control. He is in control of cancer. He is in control of when loved ones die. He is in control of the Middle East! He is in control of governments! He is in control in all the chaos. He just wants you to trust the process that the world is going to have to go through. I heard someone say this week….. We are going to a wedding the world is going to war! God has worked it all out for His glory and our good!