Aaron Siri: CDC’s 2024 Child Vax Schedule: All Risks, No Liability

Childhood vaccines stand as a unique consumer product, enjoying unparalleled liability protection from the government. Given the corruption of the healthcare apparatus, it is no wonder that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) keeps expanding the list of recommended childhood vaccines, as happened in early 2024, says attorney Aaron Siri.





In his interview with The New American, Siri explains how the number of vaccine doses recommended for children under one year, including in-utero, surged from three to ninety over thirty-seven years, now including three doses of Covid-19 genetic therapy. This increase stems directly from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which granted legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers for injuries and deaths caused by CDC-recommended childhood vaccines.





Despite the CDC’s claims of rigorous safety trials, the truth is starkly different, according to the openly available information provided by the vaccine makers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shockingly, most safety trials last for only several days, in contrast to the several years spent on drugs that are liable to lawsuits. Furthermore, trials for childhood vaccines are conducted against other vaccines, not placebos, raising questions about the reliability of the results. Thus, a complete safety profile for these products is unknown, as highlighted by the attorney.





While some Congressmen are acutely aware of vaccine safety issues and are working to address them, the influential pharmaceutical lobby significantly impacts Congress and federal healthcare agencies, hindering the reforms. Positive changes are more easily and effectively enacted at the local level, where twenty states have either passed bills or made executive decisions to protect informed consent rights, supported by advocacy groups like the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN - https://icandecide.org/) and ICAN Legislate (https://icanlegislate.org/), both represented by Mr. Siri.





Aaron Siri is a managing partner at the law firm Siri and Glimstad. (https://www.sirillp.com/) He has successfully litigated numerous civil rights cases involving informed consent and parental rights with regard to mandated medical products, including representing whistleblowers, successfully challenging certain vaccine mandates, false information being spread by health agencies, and the continued harm to children from certain medical products.





