Destructive Relationships: Faith, Boundaries, and Healing with Leslie Vernick

Faith, Boundaries, and Healing from Destructive Relationships — this week’s episode is packed with the kind of wisdom that speaks straight to the heart and anchors you in truth.

Leslie Vernick is truly a gift—someone who has taken the pain of her tragic childhood and turned it into a lighthouse of hope for others. Through her story and biblical insight, God has used her message to impact thousands of lives across the world.

Today, we’re talking about destructive relationships of all kinds, and how to find freedom, truth, and peace without losing love or yourself in the process. Leslie shares practical, biblical wisdom on setting healthy boundaries, recognizing destructive patterns, and walking in the kind of confidence that’s rooted in God, not people-pleasing.

Leslie Vernick is a biblical counselor, licensed clinical social worker, relationship coach, and best-selling author of The Emotionally Destructive Relationship and The Emotionally Destructive Marriage. With more than 30 years of counseling experience, she equips women to live with clarity, courage, and Christ-centered conviction—no longer trapped by guilt, fear, or unhealthy loyalty.

This episode is for every woman who’s ever felt torn between faith and survival, loyalty and self-respect. If you’ve been told to “just endure” or “pray harder,” this conversation will remind you that God never called you to stay silent in suffering. He called you to stand in truth—and that’s where real healing begins.

You’ll learn:

• How childhood trauma shapes adult relationships

• Why boundaries are a form of love, not rebellion

• How to discern between ministry and manipulation

• What the church must do to better support women in pain

• Why your worth as a child of God is non-negotiable

Through Leslie's books, speaking, and coaching, Leslie empowers others to break free from toxic dynamics and live with clarity, courage, and compassion.

🎧 Listen to Leslie on YouTube or sign up for her membership HERE.

✴️ Connect with her on Facebook or Instagram

📖 Grab her book HERE.

Get 10% off Honeybee Hippie products with code AUTUMN10 - or shop directly using this LINK

🔥 Own Your Wellness Revolution 🔥

Ready to ditch the status quo and reclaim your health? Here’s how to start:

🗓️ Snag a FREE 30-Minute Strategy Call Book your one-on-one with Autumn and map out your path to a stronger, freer you.

🌀 Shop Smarter, Live Cleaner Check out the 'Know Better | Do Better' Amazon Storefront for handpicked gear to fuel your healthy rebellion.

🛒 Grab the FREE Clean Swap Guide Download now and swap out the junk for badass, healthier alternatives—no excuses.

📧 Get the Inside Scoop Join the 'Know Better | Do Better' Newsletter for exclusive guest drops, insider tips, and subscriber-only fire—hit subscribe!

🌟 Link Up with Autumn Stay in the loop and join the tribe: