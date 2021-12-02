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X22 Report A 12. 01. 21.
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150 views • December 02, 2021
Ep. 2641a - States Are Countering The Great Reset, The [CB] Has Lost The Narrative
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Trump was right again, JP Morgan put out a report and say that gas might hit 10 dollars a gallon. Pete Buttigieg wants everyone to by election because of rising fuel costs, but the electrical plants are driven by coal and natural gas. The [CB] bank narrative is falling apart. The states push back on the Great Reset and Green New deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Trump was right again, JP Morgan put out a report and say that gas might hit 10 dollars a gallon. Pete Buttigieg wants everyone to by election because of rising fuel costs, but the electrical plants are driven by coal and natural gas. The [CB] bank narrative is falling apart. The states push back on the Great Reset and Green New deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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