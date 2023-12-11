Culture War | Does Dopamine From Exercise Help Mitigate Pain and Disease? | Guest: Functional Fitness Trainer Ryan Davis | “Functional Fitness By Ryan”

Moms on a Mission welcomes back to the show Functional Fitness Trainer, Ryan Davis. Ryan shares how powerful exercise is and how the dopamine released after helps mitigate pain and even depression. He shares that movement can be anything including laundry, walking your dog, or taking leaves. He continues to share the powerful results of consistent implementation of his functional fitness perspective where some have even been able to avoid surgery! We are moving to get many intrinsic results. It all works together!









Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. http://Sherwood.tv/mission - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Links:

[email protected]





www.momsonamission.net

Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



