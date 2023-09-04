Brian & Jessi Show | Taking Inventory - Part 4 | Episode 11

Pastors Brian and Jessi conclude their series about living a balanced life, and the five areas of your life that you need to be constantly re-evaluating and adjusting. On this episode they discuss taking inventory of the fun and recreational side of your life.

