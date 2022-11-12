Jewish Woman Assaults Brian Ruhe at Nov. 11th Remembrance Day Ceremony

Camera 1 with intro. On Nov. 11, 2020 I went with Tony and Barry to observe the Remembrance Day ceremony. I brought my 3' sign, "Adolf Hitler SAVED Western Europe from Stalin". The other side of the sign was, "Adolf Hitler Didn't Start World War II". At 1:30, a Jewish woman hit me in the head, stung my eye and knocked my glasses to the ground and this is camera 1 of 3 video cameras.

This street demonstration is backed up by the evidence I published in a 44 minute video I made in 2017:

HUGE Cover up! Stalin's Two Year Mobilization Plan for European Conquest in 1941

https://www.bitchute.com/video/-RgF6mFenEI/?list=48mfbotClkvx&randomize=false

Historian Details Stalin's Two-Year 'Mobilization' Plan for European Conquest

https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v16/v16n6p28_Michaels.html

THIS IS A BIG DEAL. Few people realize that Adolf Hitler had no choice but to make a defensive first strike at the USSR. Stalin built up the hugest military in world history for two years, preparing to invade Germany and conquer ALL of western Europe. Hitler was a hero for saving Europe.

