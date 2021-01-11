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Italian Arturo D’Elia’s Involvement In US Election Hacking
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201 views • January 11, 2021
Italian Supreme Court lawyer Professor Alfio D’Urso has presented evidence against arrested Italian defense contractor Leonardo’s Security Head Arturo D’Elia’s involvement in the US Election hacking case.
The information was presented to D’Urso by a high-level security services official who also stated that Arturo is willing to testify against all individuals and entities involving in the switching of votes.
The information was presented to D’Urso by a high-level security services official who also stated that Arturo is willing to testify against all individuals and entities involving in the switching of votes.
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