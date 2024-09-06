THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Friday 9/6/24 • Dems Russiagate 2.0 Targeting Conservative Influencers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DESPERATE DEMS LAUNCH RUSSIAGATE 2.0 TARGETING CONSERVATIVE INFLUENCERS
DOJ claims Russia was funding some pro-Trump podcasters, but the political pundits are pushing back against the allegations.
Watch here and don't forget to share the link to this live show!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson