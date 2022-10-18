Twinkle Queen (2010, Wii)

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Twinkle Queen is a one-on-one beat'em up developed and published by Milestone. It was only released in Japan.
For normal matches, you select two characters and fight two other characters over one round. You control one character at a time, and you can change characters any time, similar to, for example, X-Men vs. Street Fighter.