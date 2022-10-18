Twinkle Queen (2010, Wii)

Twinkle Queen is a one-on-one beat'em up developed and published by Milestone. It was only released in Japan.
For normal matches, you select two characters and fight two other characters over one round. You control one character at a time, and you can change characters any time, similar to, for example, X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.