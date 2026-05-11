Energy Security and Long Term Global Supply Chain Risks, an interview with Michael Yon

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Global food security depends on energy, transportation, fertilizer, and stable trade routes — and every one of those systems is under strain. Analysts warn the world may be entering a prolonged period of shortages lasting years, not months. The biggest threat isn’t a single event, but a chain reaction across interconnected systems.
#EnergySecurity #SupplyChain #GlobalEconomy #FoodCrisis #OilCrisis #Geopolitics #Preparedness
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