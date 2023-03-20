These tech companies could benefit from a US ban on Tiktok

Ben Levisohn, Carleton English and Kristen Bellstrom discuss the impact on investments and savings from the bank crisis, how a TikTok ban would affect the tech industry as well as high vacation prices.
