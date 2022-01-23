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DEFEAT THE MANDATES JAN 23, 2022 LIVESTREAM FROM DC - DR. ROBERT MALONE
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1026 views • January 23, 2022
Hosted by JP Sears with Dr Robert Malone, Bobby Kennedy Jr., and 17K+ doctors and nurses, along with the stories of those who have been injured by the jab
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