002 THE NEW MOON AND THE SABBATH DAYS part 2

Isa 66:22, 23 For as THE NEW HEAVENS and THE NEW EARTH which I will make, shall remain before me, saith the LORD, so shall your seed and your name remain. And it shall come to pass, that FROM ONE NEW MOON TO ANOTHER, and FROM ONE SABBATH TO ANOTHER, shall all flesh come to worship before me, saith the LORD.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.