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Terrified COVID INFESTED child taken away in a tent... but she only had a COLD
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260 views • September 08, 2021
Description from No_Face_Masks She only tested positive for COVID, she was NOT disease ridden and never ended up in hospital because she only had a COLD. this is the insanity now.
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