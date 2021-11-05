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THE SOLUTREANS DOCUMENTARY
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195 views • November 05, 2021
THE SOLUTREANS
Interesting documentary which claims Europeans may have been the first to populate North America..
"An epic story, which follows an intrepid family of stone age hunters as they trek from their homeland in southwestern France, cross 3,000 miles of ocean and eventually make their first permanent settlement in what is today the northeastern U.S. They overcome starvation and storms along the way. They would later be wiped out by the invading peoples of Asia. Traditional history tells us that European settlers discovered America about the time of the Renaissance. But revolutionary new archaeological data and the latest DNA research reveal that Europeans visited our shores far earlier -- some 17,000 years before Columbus was even born."
Interesting documentary which claims Europeans may have been the first to populate North America..
"An epic story, which follows an intrepid family of stone age hunters as they trek from their homeland in southwestern France, cross 3,000 miles of ocean and eventually make their first permanent settlement in what is today the northeastern U.S. They overcome starvation and storms along the way. They would later be wiped out by the invading peoples of Asia. Traditional history tells us that European settlers discovered America about the time of the Renaissance. But revolutionary new archaeological data and the latest DNA research reveal that Europeans visited our shores far earlier -- some 17,000 years before Columbus was even born."
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