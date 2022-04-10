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Biden and Harris Secret Service Infiltrated by Foreign Ops
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80 views • April 10, 2022
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As if Biden's Crackhead Son's Laptop Wasn't Enough...
His and Harris's Secret Service Sucks The Sack.
Compromised Wasn't Good Enough I Guess...
Now They are ALL Infiltrated by Foreign Ops...
And We Have to Worry About That!
As if Biden's Crackhead Son's Laptop Wasn't Enough...
His and Harris's Secret Service Sucks The Sack.
Compromised Wasn't Good Enough I Guess...
Now They are ALL Infiltrated by Foreign Ops...
And We Have to Worry About That!
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