Get Extra Cash OUT Of Your Bank While You Still Can-Renewed Threat of Gov't Mandated Bank Closures And Other Signs Of The Desperation Of The Deep State

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I just heard-the Chicago shooter was wearing women's clothes (IOW a tranny), was a member of some socialist organization and has been photographed in antifa gear. Oops...FBI is getting a bit too sloppy. Don't expect to hear more about that matter. Daisy Luther asserts that forced closures of banks could be a couple of weeks out. I'm more inclined to believe that this will happen but not to assign a time frame to it. Clearly, the deep state wants to limit folks' access to their resources. Plus, other signs of the collapse AND of the desperation of the deep state. Shop for storable food at the Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Be safe and God bless!!!