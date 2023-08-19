EPOCH TV | The Real Reason Behind the 'Climate Emergency' Push

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
The Real Reason Behind the 'Climate Emergency' Push
President Joe Biden is being pressed to declare a national emergency over climate change. This is despite an executive action and hundreds of billions of dollars he pushed through on the climate agenda. The question remains then: Why is the establishment still pushing for a 'climate emergency'? We delve into this issue, and what such a declaration would mean.
In other news, there’s a battle on in the courts over whether the government can censor Americans by proxy.
And meanwhile, despite the rolling indictments of former President Donald Trump, his America First agenda is growing in popularity.
🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/ClimateChangePowers_YT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.