EPOCH TV | The Real Reason Behind the 'Climate Emergency' Push

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp





The Real Reason Behind the 'Climate Emergency' Push

President Joe Biden is being pressed to declare a national emergency over climate change. This is despite an executive action and hundreds of billions of dollars he pushed through on the climate agenda. The question remains then: Why is the establishment still pushing for a 'climate emergency'? We delve into this issue, and what such a declaration would mean.

In other news, there’s a battle on in the courts over whether the government can censor Americans by proxy.



And meanwhile, despite the rolling indictments of former President Donald Trump, his America First agenda is growing in popularity.





🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes

🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/ClimateChangePowers_YT