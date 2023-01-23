Combat Pairs of Grach jets, Su-25 ground-attack Aircraft - in action during RU SMO.

Combat pairs of Grach jets: Su-25 ground-attack aircraft in action within the special military operation
💥 Ground-Attack Aviation crews inflicted missile strikes on AFU’s military facilities and hardware.
🎇 Missiles were fired by pairs from low altitudes. Afterwards the aircraft manoeuvred launching heat flares and returned to the home airfield.
🎯 The combat action resulted in camouflaged fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the AFU being obliterated.
