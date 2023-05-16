The Gift of Tongues

December 1, 2019
This teaching will clear up many misunderstandings and false teachings about the Holy Spirit gift of tongues. Do you earnestly desire the gifts of the Spirit as we are commanded to in 1 Corinthians 12?
"Quench not the Spirit" 1 Thessalonians 5:19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.