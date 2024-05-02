Create New Account
Does Biden run the white house or does his wife run it
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 18 hours ago

On this redneck rabbi show I ask the question where is Joe Biden at as America slides into it sinful nature across this once great country. I speak on how Joe and his wife Jill could actually be the Absalom and Jezebel spoken of in the Bible since Jill is running the white house.

Keywords
americajoe bidenmissingand god

