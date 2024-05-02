Does Biden run the white house or does his wife run it

On this redneck rabbi show I ask the question where is Joe Biden at as America slides into it sinful nature across this once great country. I speak on how Joe and his wife Jill could actually be the Absalom and Jezebel spoken of in the Bible since Jill is running the white house.
