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A Near Death Experience - Living 2,500 Years in 8 Minutes
Spiritism
Spiritism
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23 views • May 11, 2020
A young man had an asthma attack at 9:15 pm, at 9:23 pm the attack had passed, but only after he had spent 2,500 years in the spirit world. A not particularly spiritual person, rooted in the rational world, Anthony garnered an understanding of life that most of us never achieve.

This talk is included in the book: The Spirit World Talks to Us – 12 Accounts from Near Death and Other Experiences - The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ

How to Live – Audio Book - https://www.audible.com/pd/B07XTN27KT/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-164101&;ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_164101_rh_us

Please subscribe to this channel, and click the Bell icon, if you wish to be notified of any new videos.

My blog is at: http://nwspiritism.com/

Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ

My book to teach you how to ascend in your current life, so you next life will be fashioned more to help you with experiences, instead of harsh lessons: How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ

Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4

Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS

My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster

Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/

Download the Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Keywords
godchristjesusndespiritualismnear death experiencepast livesreincarnationspiritismallan kardecbrian fosterchico xavier
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