SOCIAL MEDIA MOB WRONGLY ACCUSES WOMAN OF FAKING COVID VACCINE INJURY
Published Yesterday
Del BigTree at the HighWire


January 27, 2023


COVID-19 Vaccine-injured healthcare worker, Angelia Desselle, has been cruelly attacked by a social media mob accusing her of faking her tremors, which occurred post-vaccination. The mob descended on her after she responded to a tweet from Elon Musk, with video of her injury. Her treating physician, Dr. Pierre Kory, joins Angelia and Del to discuss the severity of her reaction and the frightening reality of how difficult it is for the vaccine-injured, to receive proper treatment.


#ThanksPfizer #Duolingo #AngeliaDesselle #PierreKory


POSTED: January 27, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27e09k-social-media-mob-wrongly-accuses-woman-of-faking-covid-vaccine-injury.html


healthsocial mediavaccine injurymedicinedel bigtreehighwireattackedelon muskwomanmobtremorswrongly accusedfakingpfizercoviddr pierre koryangelia desselledifficult to find treatmentduolingo

