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[Turdo] Losing Control
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150 views • February 17, 2022
Crypto Crackdown, Doxing
* Turdeau declared martial law — and is becoming more desperate by the day as he loses control of Canada.
* His gubment has carried out its threat to seize bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets of anyone who criticizes him.
* His MSM allies are hard at work harassing donors to the Canadian trucker convoy.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 February 2022
* Turdeau declared martial law — and is becoming more desperate by the day as he loses control of Canada.
* His gubment has carried out its threat to seize bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets of anyone who criticizes him.
* His MSM allies are hard at work harassing donors to the Canadian trucker convoy.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 February 2022
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