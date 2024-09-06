The Book of Daniel - Chapter 11c

Because v2-32 were fulfilled perfectly, v36-45 will also be fulfilled perfectly

Exploits of the Antichrist, the End-Times King of the North (v36-45)

Despite Persecution from the Beast Kingdoms, God's People Prevail and Overcome

