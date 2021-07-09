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Possibly a Real Warning: Go Fill Up Your Gas Tank Now - Something May Be Going Down
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2643 views • July 09, 2021
From Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/.uj5.html
THE WARNING: Flying J, Pilot, and all of their subsidiaries have been told that the next shipment of gas will be their last shipment, and to shut the pumps off when they reach 10 percent. Secondary confirmation said Cenex, which is not associated with Flying J/Pilot got the same message
POSSIBLY A REAL WARNING: GET YOUR GAS NOW.
https://youtu.be/z-Zk6fONETU
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http://82.221.129.208/.uj5.html
THE WARNING: Flying J, Pilot, and all of their subsidiaries have been told that the next shipment of gas will be their last shipment, and to shut the pumps off when they reach 10 percent. Secondary confirmation said Cenex, which is not associated with Flying J/Pilot got the same message
POSSIBLY A REAL WARNING: GET YOUR GAS NOW.
https://youtu.be/z-Zk6fONETU
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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