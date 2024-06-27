BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚠️ ALERT: Prison Camps for Political Dissidents in All 50 States
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
432 views • 10 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

In a recent interview with Clayton Morris on Redacted US border patrol agent turned filmmaker J.J. Carrell discussed his new documentary, and the fact that prison facilities are being built in all 50 states to hold millions of political dissidents.

Over 100 million Americans say that Civil War is coming.

➡️ FULL INTERVIEW: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQDTFY0pmgc

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
current eventsinfowarspoliticstrendingviralusaunited statestyrannyamerican patriots for god and countryredactedgreg reesetrending newsfema campsprison campsviral videospolitical dissidentsclayton morrisrepublican politicsjj carrellprison camps usaprison camps usus prison campsunited states prison camps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy