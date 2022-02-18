Why are We IGNORING 'Threats' from Great Reset Proponents?

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Those global elite — like Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab — have told us exactly their desired goal: the end of free market capitalism.
They’re threatening our way of life, so, why then do some continue to ignore them? Glenn reads quotes straight from the mouths of those in power, because we must understand The Great Reset before we can put a stop to it.
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