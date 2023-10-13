Create New Account
UofWash: It’s insane how many college students are waving Palestinian flags while calling for genocide against Jews
channel image
GalacticStorm
2151 Subscribers
115 views
Published 15 hours ago

Greg Price: This is currently happening at the University of Washington.

“There is only one solution. Intifada Revolution.”

It’s insane how many college students are waving Palestinian flags while calling for genocide against Jews.



https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1712576174944063577?s=20



Keywords
palestineretaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warus cities protests

logo

