Communist Chinese Top Suspects In Massive AT&T Cell Phone Outage

RealNewsChannel.com





Cell Towers Down Due To Chinese Cyber Attack, Globalist False Flag, Or Security Failure? Next The Shot Heard Round The World: President Bukele Of El Salvador Declares War On The New World Order! Then The New World Order zealots are feverishly digging themselves out of a bottomless pit. What had been deemed conspiracy theory two years ago is now being passed off in high gaslighting hubris propaganda circles as common knowledge. As if the minions of the Big Pharma perpetrators finally read the Nuremberg code after seeing the horrific data of skyrocketing insurance claims, an explosion of blood clots, Vaccine injuries and millions of deaths. Cowering behind the media curtain, realizing they have rivers of blood on their hands. While recent chaotically panicked developments concerning Red Cross blood donations revealed that the pure bloods or unvaccinated are receiving vaccinated blood. Simultaneously, the Red Cross is banning those vaccinated with certain Covid vaccines from donating. Next Patriot Truckers Plan To Expand New York City Boycott Against All Blue Zones. And finally Matt Baker is with us today to share the details about his wife who received vaccinated blood in a transfusion and wound up with a severe vaccine injury. Support Matt by following him on X at Slave_2_Liberty or his channel on banned.video at Slave2Liberty.





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Copyright Disclaimer:Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.